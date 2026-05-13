Accept peace plan or face ‘failure’, Iran tells U.S.

Both sides have refused to make concessions and repeatedly threatened to resume fighting, but neither appears willing to return to all-out war.

“There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal. Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on X.

“The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it.”

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that the cost of the war had climbed to nearly $29 billion — about $4 billion higher than an estimate offered two weeks ago.