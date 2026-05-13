AboitizPower, LGU launch grassroots football training in Navotas City

According to Mayor John Rey Tiangco, the Lobos Football Club will mentor these aspiring Navotas City football athletes as the said summer program aims to train them with the spirit of sportsmanship and youth empowerment.

Aligned with the city’s summer campaign featuring simultaneous sports camps for the youth, NavoKicks promotes physical wellness, teamwork, and positive values while guiding children toward productive opportunities through sports.

“Maraming Salamat sa mga kaibigan natin from AboitizPower Therma Mobile, Inc., for providing the equipment para matuloy ang programa. At mga coach and player natin from UP Mens Football Team,” Tiangco said.

Football in the Philippines is a rapidly growing landscape across both its national team programs and domestic professional leagues.

Grassroots football in the Philippines is undergoing a strategic strengthening (2025–2026) through the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) and FIFA initiatives, focusing on nationwide talent identification (TDS) and regional development centers (COD) to create elite pathways.

Key hubs include Negros Occidental, Cebu, and NCR, with active programs promoting youth development, coach education, and gender-inclusive participation from ages U7 to U19.