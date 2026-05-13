8 new nations join trilateral hub initiative

Officials said the expanded partnership reflects growing international recognition of the corridor’s role in global supply chain resilience and regional economic architecture.

The committee reported “substantial progress” across priority sectors, including energy, transportation and digital connectivity.

Current projects include the modernization of rail and airport infrastructure to facilitate international trade, as well as energy initiatives aimed at bolstering regional power security.

The LEC is also being positioned as a critical node for advanced manufacturing and trusted technology supply chains.

These efforts are designed to complement the Pax Silica initiative, an international agreement to which the three founding countries are signatories.

During the meeting, Philippine officials presented a series of legal and regulatory reforms intended to create a more transparent and competitive business environment. The partners engaged in dialogue on addressing remaining hurdles to attract high-quality private investment.

To further mobilize capital, the committee announced the inaugural LEC Investor Forum, which will be held in Manila on 10 to 11 September 2026. The forum is intended to serve as the primary platform for showcasing investment opportunities and deepening public-private partnerships.