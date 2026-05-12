US-Iran ceasefire on brink amid rising tensions

Among Washington’s major demands in negotiations with Tehran are the transfer of Iran’s enriched uranium to another country and the shutdown of its nuclear facilities. Trump claimed on 17 April that Iran had agreed to the terms, but Tehran quickly denied the statement and maintained its right to pursue a domestic uranium enrichment program.

“But the plan is, they cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they didn't say that in their letter,” Trump said during an Oval Office event on maternal health on Monday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said during a press conference on Monday, 11 May, that the U.S. was making “one-sided” demands in negotiations aimed at ending the 10-week war. Tehran countered that its current priority is ending the conflict, while discussions regarding its nuclear program and uranium stockpiles could take place at a later stage.

Baghaei added that the Islamic Republic remains in “continuous communication” with China, noting that Beijing shares Tehran’s view that U.S. actions represent an escalation of “unilateralism.”

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission identified the relationship between Iran and China as part of an “Axis of Autocracy” alongside Russia and North Korea. The commission noted that China provides diplomatic support to Iran, while Tehran supplies Beijing with low-cost oil. China remains Iran’s largest trading partner. However, the commission stated in March 2026 that China is unlikely to take significant action in support of Iran.

“We have not yet settled the score with those who committed aggression against us,” Baghaei said, without naming the party he was referring to.

Trump is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with Tehran’s peace negotiations and is now weighing options that include a return to large-scale military action. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also discussed the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz ahead of a defense summit involving 40 defense ministers.

Amid the fragile diplomacy between the U.S. and Iran, crude oil prices edged higher during early Asian trading on Tuesday, 12 May. The U.S. also released 53.3 million barrels of crude oil from its reserves to energy firms.

Meanwhile, Israel launched 100 missiles into Lebanon within 24 hours, further intensifying tensions with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and adding strain to U.S.-Iran relations. United Nations humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher raised alarm over the urgent need for a ceasefire, saying aid operations have been severely hindered by the continuing violence, which has left Lebanese residents dead and displaced.