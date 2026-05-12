UP Baguio faculty oppose CHED’s revised GE curriculum

The educators stressed that one of their primary concerns is the lack of genuine consultation with educators outside the National Capital Region.

The department noted that the public hearing held on 5 May 2026 was the first opportunity for many educators to voice their concerns, despite the commission already targeting the 2026–2027 academic year for pilot testing.

The faculty members called for the immediate postponement of the rollout, arguing that a legitimate revision process requires inclusive participation from the broader academic community to ensure all stakeholder concerns are addressed.

They specifically criticized the proposed merger of “Readings in Philippine History” and “The Life, Works, and Writings of Jose Rizal” into a single course titled “Rizal and Philippine Studies.”

The faculty argued that the move constitutes “erasure rather than integration,” noting that Republic Act No. 1425 mandates Rizal’s life be taught as a distinct requirement.

They added that a general Philippine Studies framework cannot replace the rigorous methodological inquiry of a dedicated history course, which they said is essential in understanding complex regional histories such as those of the Cordillera.

The educators also criticized plans to subsume Ethics into a one-unit course focused on data and analytics.

They argued that reducing Ethics to a secondary consideration undermines the development of moral reasoning and critical thinking. The department maintained that the reduction violates CHED’s own mandate to promote moral ascendancy and accountability.

The faculty demanded the withdrawal of the draft memorandum and the restoration of history, ethics, literature and the arts as core requirements.

They emphasized that in the age of artificial intelligence, a humanistic and socially grounded education is more vital than ever.

The faculty said graduates must be more than technically proficient and should also be capable of recognizing abuses of power and historical falsification.

The group also urged CHED to invest in professional development for educators instead of rushing a curriculum that, they warned, could render humanistic inquiry obsolete.