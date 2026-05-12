Rybakina struggles vs Eala

Eala, currently ranked at No. 42, is currently playing in the women’s doubles alongside No. 25 Hailey Baptiste of the United States in the Last 32 of the women’s doubles against No. 39 Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and No. 96 and American Taylor Townsend as of press time.

“It’s nice to win in straight sets and it’s better than the previous tournament and today was tough conditions. It was raining before, so it was very slow and the balls were heavy, but I’m happy that I managed to win,” said Rybakina, the reigning Australian Open champion.

“We played with Alex for the first time against each other and it’s always challenging to play against a lefty, but overall I’m happy with everything I did on the court.”