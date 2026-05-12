Palo Alto buys Portkey

The move comes as companies shift from AI copilots and applications toward autonomous AI agents capable of making decisions and interacting with internal and external systems with minimal human intervention.

“As autonomous agents join the enterprise workforce, they also become a new, unmanaged attack surface,” said Lee Klarich, chief product and technology officer of Palo Alto Networks. “By integrating Portkey into Prisma AIRS, organizations will be able to confidently deploy and govern AI agents. With Portkey, we are providing enterprises with visibility into all their agentic traffic, and enabling them to control and protect against agentic threats,” he added.

According to Palo Alto Networks, Portkey already processes trillions of AI tokens monthly while maintaining low-latency performance required for agent-to-agent communication.

The company said the acquisition is intended to help enterprises address growing concerns over AI security, governance, operational reliability, and compliance as AI systems gain broader access to sensitive business processes.