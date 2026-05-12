Mt. Mayon causes P13.02M in agri damage in Bicol

The DA RFO5 has also reported that 33 heads of livestock animals were affected, with additional damage and losses are expected as assessment is ongoing in areas affected by the Mayon Volcanic Activity.

Meanwhile, a total of 534.39 ha of agricultural areas are within the six km radius zone, which includes commodities such as corn with 335.26 ha, high value crops with 179.51 ha, and fruits with 19.62 ha. These areas have yet to be validated as entry into the PDZ is prohibited.

Currently, the DA RFO5 is currently evacuating and pooling livestock animals and conducting animal health surveillance, in coordination with LGUs and Albay Veterinary Office (AVO); providing resources such as ropes, masks, drugs and feeds for ruminants, trucks/hauling vehicles; and establishing 27 Animal Evacuation Sites currently housing 1,032 Livestocks owned by 507 farmers.

The agency is also distributing 20 sacks of cattle feeds in Camalig and Guinobatan, Albay; monitoring and assessing of the actual field situation for damage and losses incurred in the agriculture and fisheries sector; monitoring prices and movement of agricultural commodities; and are in close coordination with other agencies for the DA’s response strategies.

The DA RFO5 has responded to the needs of farmers affected by the Mayon Volcanic Activity by providing the following various forms of assistance: P49-million worth of agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, farm tools for crops; P648,00 worth of fingerlings from BFAR V; and P151,000 worth of feeds and supplements for livestock and poultry animals from DA RFO V.

The DA RFO5 has also provided 18,470MT of palay-milled rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) for issuance to the affected LGUs; P25,000 loanable amount from the Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loan Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC), payable in three years at zero interest; and indemnification of insured affected farmers through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC).

The DA DRRM Operations Center will continuously provide updates regarding the Mayon Volcanic Activity.