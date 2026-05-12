Mike Rama, Edu Rama set joint appearance after House impeachment vote

“We will have a press conference, and hopefully Edu Rama will be with us,” Mike Rama told reporters, hinting at a possible clarification or response from the congressman amid backlash from Duterte supporters in Cebu.

The issue erupted after several Cebu lawmakers, including Edu Rama, remained silent during the nominal voting but were later reflected in House records as affirmative votes supporting the impeachment complaint against Vice President Duterte.

The impeachment bid ultimately secured 257 votes in the House — well beyond the constitutional threshold needed to elevate the case to the Senate for trial. Only 25 lawmakers opposed the complaint, while nine abstained.

The outcome intensified political tensions in Cebu, where several local leaders have openly aligned themselves with the Duterte camp ahead of the anticipated Senate trial and the 2028 political landscape.

Mike Rama, who serves as Visayas vice president of PDP-Laban and leads Partido Barug, has recently amplified his pro-Duterte stance through rallies and public gatherings. Just days before the House vote, he hosted a “Council of Elders and Leaders” assembly attended by supporters from Cebu, Davao, and Manila, where participants signed a resolution denouncing what they described as the “politicization” of the impeachment process.