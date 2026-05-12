Measles surge in Indonesia fueled by vaccine misinformation

Stay-at-home mother Fitri Fransiskha said she has avoided vaccinating her four children despite fears over the disease.

“Posts like that worried me, and it made me think my decision not to vaccinate my children was probably the right one,” she said, citing social media claims linking vaccines to paralysis or developmental issues. “I try to keep (my children) healthy by giving them nutritious food and vitamins.”

Health experts say such beliefs are undermining herd immunity.

“Our herd immunity has been compromised,” said epidemiologist Riris Andono Ahmad of Gadjah Mada University.

Officials say anti-vaccine content is widespread online, with influencers also promoting unproven herbal alternatives. A government study found exposure to such content is large, even if proponents are a minority.