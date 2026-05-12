Measles surge in Indonesia fueled by vaccine misinformation

JAKARTA (AFP) — A rising measles outbreak in Indonesia is being driven in part by vaccine hesitancy linked to misinformation and religious concerns, even as authorities launch an emergency immunization campaign.
More than 8,000 suspected cases and 10 deaths were recorded in the first three months of 2026, official data show. Indonesia reported over 63,000 cases and 69 deaths in 2025, making it one of the world’s worst-affected countries.
Stay-at-home mother Fitri Fransiskha said she has avoided vaccinating her four children despite fears over the disease.
“Posts like that worried me, and it made me think my decision not to vaccinate my children was probably the right one,” she said, citing social media claims linking vaccines to paralysis or developmental issues. “I try to keep (my children) healthy by giving them nutritious food and vitamins.”
Health experts say such beliefs are undermining herd immunity.
“Our herd immunity has been compromised,” said epidemiologist Riris Andono Ahmad of Gadjah Mada University.
Officials say anti-vaccine content is widespread online, with influencers also promoting unproven herbal alternatives. A government study found exposure to such content is large, even if proponents are a minority.