Law deans, profs warn Senate against delaying Sara’s impeachment trial

They emphasized that under Article XI of the Constitution, trial must proceed “forthwith,” which they said clearly means that the impeachment process should move forward “as a matter of course.”

The group’s statement came amid political controversy following the Senate leadership change, which installed Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate President, replacing Senator Vicente Sotto III, on the same day the House voted to impeach Duterte.

The legal experts alleged that the move was part of an effort to forestall the impeachment trial.

Likewise, the law deans and professors framed the controversy as a broader test of accountability and the rule of law in the Philippines.

They warned that public officials who refuse to carry out duties mandated by the Constitution may face administrative and criminal liability.

Citing Republic Act No. 3019, they noted that granting “undue advantage or benefit” to a person not entitled to it may constitute a criminal offense.

The legal experts also praised lawmakers in the House of Representatives who supported the impeachment complaint, describing their actions as courageous and grounded on “factual and legal” findings outlined in the Committee on Justice report.

Beyond the impeachment issue, the statement also touched on international accountability mechanisms.

The group urged Philippine law enforcement agencies to cooperate with international legal processes should the government decide to comply with Republic Act No. 9851, which allows the surrender or extradition of suspects to international courts.

The scholars specifically mentioned Senator Ronald dela “Bato” Rosa, who they said should face trial before the International Criminal Court (ICC) if the Philippine government chooses to act under the law.

The ICC has reportedly issued an arrest warrant against the senator in connection with allegations tied to the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign.

The signatories also called on Filipinos to remain vigilant and ensure that public officials faithfully uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.

Among those who signed the statement were retired Supreme Court Justice Adolfo Azcuna and several law school deans from institutions including San Beda University, Adamson University, Lyceum of the Philippines University, University of Asia and the Pacific, Holy Name University, Misamis University, University of the Cagayan Valley, Ateneo de Naga University, Saint Louis University, Far Eastern University, University of the Philippines, De La Salle University, and University of Santo Tomas.