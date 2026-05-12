Hantavirus infects 17 Filipinos; quarantine begins in Netherlands

The crew, along with foreign passengers, were part of evacuation flights organized by the Netherlands from Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands. The flights landed at Eindhoven Airport on Tuesday.

“The Embassy conveys its appreciation for the Netherlands Government’s proactive and careful handling of this public health emergency, with strict observance of applicable protocols,” it said.

The embassy said all crew members underwent medical testing before being transported to designated local quarantine facilities, with arrival in Rotterdam expected on May 18.

Hantaviruses are transmitted through contact with rodents such as rats and mice, particularly through exposure to urine, droppings and saliva, and in rare cases through bites or scratches. Infection can cause hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome.

The second batch of quarantined passengers was received by Philippine Ambassador J. Eduardo Malaya, along with Dutch health and foreign ministry officials. The first batch arrived last Sunday.