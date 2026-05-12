Globe Q1 profit falls on higher interest costs, lower gains

Globe Telecom Inc.’s first-quarter net income fell 20 percent year-on-year to P5.6 billion from P7 billion, due to higher net interest expenses and the absence of one-off gains recorded last year, despite continued core business growth.

The Ayala-led telecommunications company said Tuesday the decline in net income after tax was primarily due to last year’s gains from the dilution of Globe’s stake in Mynt following the MUFG investment, as well as tower sale gains. However, these were partly offset by stronger equity earnings from affiliates.