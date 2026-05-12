DTI Zambales, PAO hold capacity-building activity for farmers, fisherfok

DTI Zambales Provincial Director Enrique D. Tacbad stated that the seminar aims to strengthen the entrepreneurial knowledge, leadership, and business management skills of FCAs to help improve and sustain their livelihood opportunities.

Members of the said FCAS actively joined the discussions and activities, gaining valuable insights on business planning, responsible entrepreneurship, and innovation.

The capability-building activity covered four topics: Entrepreneurial Mindset Seminar, Rights and Responsibilities of a Business Owner, Business Model Canvas, and the interactive BEST Game Activity.

“Through this partnership, DTI Zambales through Negosyo Center Iba and the Provincial Agriculture Office continue their commitment to empowering grassroots communities and supporting the growth of local enterprises in the province,” Tacbad said.

DTI Negosyo Centers are one-stop shops for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Philippines, providing business registration, counseling, training, and financing access under the Go Negosyo Act.

Located nationwide, they facilitate sole proprietor registration in as little as 15 minutes, often located within Local Government Unit (LGU) offices or malls.