Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There may be a little jealousy or doubt. Before asking questions, make sure your true feelings are clear.
Health: Reduce salt intake. Start by avoiding instant noodles.
Career: Someone may be taking advantage of you at work. Maintain your boundaries.
Wealth: Avoid the temptation to borrow just to follow trends. Stay away from that.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 1 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a blue kyanite in your pocket to stay calm and maintain smooth interactions with others.
OX
Love: Even though you are busy, someone will make you feel cared for today. Appreciate the small gestures and do not forget to reciprocate.
Health: Avoid skipping meals because of work. Maintain proper eating habits so your energy will not drop.
Career: The workload may be heavy, but you can handle it because of your discipline. This is where your superiors will notice you.
Wealth: Your finances are stable, but there may be extra expenses because of responsibilities. Be careful with overspending.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a tiger’s eye bracelet for strength and endurance at work.
TIGER
Love: Showing affection is not weakness. It is a way to connect.
Health: Do not stay up late even if you have a work backlog. Rest is important.
Career: A new idea or opportunity may come. Do not dismiss it.
Wealth: If planning an investment, do not rush. Read all the terms carefully.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 3 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 7
Advice: Place a mirror on the east wall of your room to reflect back misfortune and amplify blessings.
RABBIT
Love: A former acquaintance may reach out again. Use your wisdom in dealing with them.
Health: Eat more soup-based dishes, especially in cold weather.
Career: Someone may be envious of you. Stay professional and do not engage.
Wealth: If you have savings, consider exploring online selling.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 4 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 1
Advice: Place a rose quartz near your cellphone or laptop for harmonious communication and positive energy.
DRAGON
Love: If you are very busy, a simple check-in is enough for your partner to feel valued.
Health: Avoid sweets to keep blood sugar levels stable.
Career: Do not share all your plans with everyone. Not all need to know.
Wealth: A good day to buy items you have needed for a long time, but do not overdo it.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 2 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Place a bamboo plant or lucky bamboo in the southeast corner of the living room for abundant cash flow.
SNAKE
Love: Someone may be confused about your feelings.
Clarify early.
Health: Protect your joints. Stretch before physical work.
Career: You may be placed in a leadership role even temporarily. Show grace under pressure.
Wealth: Unpaid debts may return as complaints. Handle them calmly.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 11 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 2
Advice: Place an earth element figure like a ceramic elephant or jar in the northeast area of the home for stability and grounded energy.
HORSE
Love: Misunderstandings with your partner may arise. Face-to-face conversations are better than texting.
Health: Reduce caffeine if you have trouble sleeping.
Career: An offer with significant responsibility may come. You can handle it with planning.
Wealth: You may receive small returns from past investments.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a white crystal bracelet like clear quartz to clear your mind and reduce doubts.
GOAT
Love: You may meet someone new who brings joy. Take things slowly.
Health: Eat home-cooked meals. Avoid fast food for now.
Career: Someone may give unsolicited advice. Choose what is useful.
Wealth: A refund or overpayment may return to you.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 5 p.m.
Color: Cream
Number: 1
Advice: Place a small ceramic sheep or goat figurine in the east of your desk for inspiration and creativity.
MONKEY
Love: Someone may be jealous but does not speak up. Notice your partner’s cues.
Health: Take care of your eyes. Limit screen time if possible.
Career: Good timing to start a new task you have been avoiding.
Wealth: Be cautious with lending. Recovery may not be immediate.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Place a yellow citrine stone in your wallet for protection and steady income.
ROOSTER
Love: You may be busy, but there is clarity in your relationship. This is a good time to fix and align your priorities together.
Health: Avoid staying up late and make sure you get enough rest. Balance is important.
Career: Recognition is coming because of your hard work. Keep putting in the effort.
Wealth: Finances are stable, but discipline is still needed. Save money if possible.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Use a lapis lazuli bracelet for communication and wisdom.
DOG
Love: Someone wants to connect, but you are distant. Ask yourself if you are ready.
Health: Back pain may occur from poor posture. Stretch before sleeping.
Career: Acknowledge the efforts of others. Teamwork improves.
Wealth: A small sideline income may come. Value it.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 3 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 2
Advice: Place a green aventurine in your workspace to attract luck and reduce stress.
PIG
Love: Someone may be jealous of your closeness to a friend. Be clear and transparent.
Health: Time for a checkup if blood pressure has not been monitored recently.
Career: A new proposal with risks may come. Study it carefully first.
Wealth: Avoid being complacent. Unplanned expenses are possible.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Light a red incense stick in the morning while praying for guidance and to avoid envy or gossip.