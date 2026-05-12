BI launches new Terminal 3 eGates dry run

Use of the automated gates is currently restricted to passengers flying with airlines that comply with the government’s Advance Passenger Information requirement.

Eligible users during this phase include arriving Filipino citizens and departing overseas Filipino workers.

API compliance allows authorities to conduct advanced screening before a flight lands or departs. The bureau cited that nearly 90 percent of airlines operating in the Philippines have already met these requirements.

Qualified foreign nationals are expected to be included in the next phase of the rollout.

The New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. installed the units in coordination with the government to improve airport facilities and national security.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the bureau is committed to innovation to enhance the passenger experience.

“We are steadily advancing toward a more efficient and secure immigration system,” Viado said. “The rollout of additional eGates is part of our broader effort to modernize processes not only at NAIA but also across other major international airports nationwide.”