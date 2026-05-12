Alfamart expands nationwide operations

Alfamart Philippines continues to strengthen its nationwide retail operations through its partnership with PLDT Enterprise, leveraging mobile connectivity services powered by Smart Communications to support its expanding store network and workforce.
Alfamart, the minimart chain under the SM Group, currently operates 2,494 stores nationwide and plans to open at least 400 new branches annually, particularly in underserved communities.
The company said reliable communication remains essential in supporting day-to-day operations and coordination across its stores and office-based teams as it continues to expand.
Under the partnership, PLDT Enterprise provides Smart Postpaid Plans for Alfamart employees, allowing store and office personnel to benefit from wider network coverage and mobile connectivity services.
“Retail operations depend on consistent and reliable connectivity, especially as store networks continue to grow,” said Victor Genuino, head of the Key Industry Group at PLDT Enterprise and president and chief executive officer of ePLDT and VITRO Inc.
“Through our longstanding partnership with Alfamart, PLDT Enterprise remains committed to supporting their operations with mobile solutions that help keep teams connected and enable business continuity,” he added.
The partnership, which began with Alfamart’s transition to Smart services in 2020, has now reached its third renewal.