Stocks buck Trump’s rejection of Iran deal

Momentum not sustained above 6,000 resistance level

However, analysts noted that the benchmark index failed to sustain momentum above the key 6,000 resistance level, reflecting continued caution in the market.

Net value turnover remained relatively light at P5.05 billion, while foreign investors stayed net sellers with P146.61 million in outflows.

Property stocks led sectoral gains, advancing 1.89 percent, while mining and oil declined 1.81 percent as commodity prices softened. Among index names, Puregold (PGOLD) climbed 4.78 percent to P46.00, making it the day’s top performer, while DigiPlus (PLUS) dropped 5.40 percent to P12.96 amid continued profit-taking.

Sharp peso depreciation

In the currency market, the peso depreciated sharply against the US dollar, closing at P61.15 per US dollar, significantly weaker than last Friday’s P60.613 finish.

The peso’s depreciation came as the US dollar strengthened broadly in global foreign exchange markets after investors scaled back expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts following resilient US economic data and elevated Treasury yields.

Investors back to dollar as safe-haven asset

Trump’s rejection of Iran’s latest peace proposal also drove investors back into the greenback as a safe-haven asset amid renewed uncertainty.

Risk aversion likewise resurfaced after fresh tensions reignited concerns over disruptions to global oil supply.

Oil prices rose following Trump’s rejection of the proposal, with Brent crude trading at around $105.33 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at roughly $99.85, both up about 4 to 5 percent on Monday, adding further pressure on the peso.