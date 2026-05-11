SC clarifies scope of 20% senior citizen discount on burial services

The Supreme Court has shed light on the extent of the 20-percent discount granted to senior citizens, particularly on whether funeral and burial services are covered under the law.

In its latest #SCphPodcast episode, the High Court discussed the legal basis and evolution of the benefit under the Expanded Senior Citizens Act, emphasizing that the discount extends beyond commonly recognized privileges such as medicines, transportation and dining.

Court of Tax Appeals Associate Justice Lanee S. Cui-David, a member of the Philippine Judicial Academy’s Taxation Law Department and former deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, explained that funeral and burial-related services may qualify for the 20-percent discount under existing laws and regulations.