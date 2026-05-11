Rookie grabs maiden PGA title

"I don't have any words," Reitan said. "This is way more than I expected and for it to happen this quickly is just unreal. Dream come true."

Reitan, who in his 15th tour start, joined Viktor Hovland as the only Norwegians to capture US PGA Tour triumphs. He had considered giving up golf in 2021 but rediscovered his joy in the sport — leading to his biggest career triumph.

"It helped me find my game again, helped me discover my talents again," Reitan said. "That was something really important to me, which I try to remind myself of every single day.”

"That was definitely a huge thing for me, getting back and playing some good golf again."

American Rickie Fowler, who birdied six of the first 10 holes, shared second with Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard on 271 after a closing 65 with England's Alex Fitzpatrick, the 54-hole leader, settling for fourth on 272 after a closing 73.

"Happy to see Kris win. He deserves it," Fitzpatrick said. "He played really well today. Hopefully mine another time."

Other players who won their first US PGA Tour titles at Quail Hollow included world number two Rory McIlroy in 2010, Fowler in 2012 and Max Homa in 2019.

McIlroy, in his first event since winning his second Masters in a row last month at Augusta National, also birdied six of the first 10 holes in shooting a 67 to share 19th on 279 on a course where he has won four times.

The event was a last tune-up for next week's PGA Championship at Aronimink, where top-ranked Scottie Scheffler will try to defend his title.

There were 10 players within two strokes of the lead in the heart of the back-nine fight.

Reitan blasted out of a greenside bunker to within seven feet at 14 and sank the birdie putt then birdied the par-five 15th, reaching the green in two and sinking a putt from just inside eight feet to reach 15-under.