Republic of Paraguay President Santiago Peña Palacios honors Jose Rizal

Republic of Paraguay President Santiago Peña Palacios lays a wreath at the Rizal Monument in Manila on 11 May 2026 where he was welcomed by Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Domagoso. President Peña is on a landmark State Visit to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., marking the first time a Paraguayan head of state has visited the Philippines since diplomatic ties began in 1962.

Republic of Paraguay President Santiago Peña Palacios lays a wreath at the Rizal Monument in Manila on 11 May 2026 where he was welcomed by Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Domagoso. President Peña is on a landmark State Visit to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., marking the first time a Paraguayan head of state has visited the Philippines since diplomatic ties began in 1962.











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