NAVOTAS LANDFILL INSPECTED AFTER FIRE

Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, along with representatives from the DENR, DOTr, MMDA, San Miguel Corp., Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco, and officials from Japan including Ambassador Endo Kazuya and JICA Chief Baba Takahashi, conducted a joint inspection at the Navotas Sanitary Landfill on Monday, 11 May, 2026, after a fire was declared out. The inspection assessed site conditions, waste management operations, environmental concerns, and ongoing infrastructure developments in the area. Photographs by Analy Labor











Copied

Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, along with representatives from the DENR, DOTr, MMDA, San Miguel Corp., Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco, and officials from Japan including Ambassador Endo Kazuya and JICA Chief Baba Takahashi, conducted a joint inspection at the Navotas Sanitary Landfill on Monday, 11 May, 2026, after a fire was declared out. The inspection assessed site conditions, waste management operations, environmental concerns, and ongoing infrastructure developments in the area. Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, along with representatives from the DENR, DOTr, MMDA, San Miguel Corp., Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco, and officials from Japan including Ambassador Endo Kazuya and JICA Chief Baba Takahashi, conducted a joint inspection at the Navotas Sanitary Landfill on Monday, 11 May, 2026, after a fire was declared out. The inspection assessed site conditions, waste management operations, environmental concerns, and ongoing infrastructure developments in the area. Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, along with representatives from the DENR, DOTr, MMDA, San Miguel Corp., Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco, and officials from Japan including Ambassador Endo Kazuya and JICA Chief Baba Takahashi, conducted a joint inspection at the Navotas Sanitary Landfill on Monday, 11 May, 2026, after a fire was declared out. The inspection assessed site conditions, waste management operations, environmental concerns, and ongoing infrastructure developments in the area. Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, along with representatives from the DENR, DOTr, MMDA, San Miguel Corp., Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco, and officials from Japan including Ambassador Endo Kazuya and JICA Chief Baba Takahashi, conducted a joint inspection at the Navotas Sanitary Landfill on Monday, 11 May, 2026, after a fire was declared out. The inspection assessed site conditions, waste management operations, environmental concerns, and ongoing infrastructure developments in the area. Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, along with representatives from the DENR, DOTr, MMDA, San Miguel Corp., Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco, and officials from Japan including Ambassador Endo Kazuya and JICA Chief Baba Takahashi, conducted a joint inspection at the Navotas Sanitary Landfill on Monday, 11 May, 2026, after a fire was declared out. The inspection assessed site conditions, waste management operations, environmental concerns, and ongoing infrastructure developments in the area. Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, along with representatives from the DENR, DOTr, MMDA, San Miguel Corp., Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco, and officials from Japan including Ambassador Endo Kazuya and JICA Chief Baba Takahashi, conducted a joint inspection at the Navotas Sanitary Landfill on Monday, 11 May, 2026, after a fire was declared out. The inspection assessed site conditions, waste management operations, environmental concerns, and ongoing infrastructure developments in the area. Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, along with representatives from the DENR, DOTr, MMDA, San Miguel Corp., Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco, and officials from Japan including Ambassador Endo Kazuya and JICA Chief Baba Takahashi, conducted a joint inspection at the Navotas Sanitary Landfill on Monday, 11 May, 2026, after a fire was declared out. The inspection assessed site conditions, waste management operations, environmental concerns, and ongoing infrastructure developments in the area. Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, along with representatives from the DENR, DOTr, MMDA, San Miguel Corp., Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco, and officials from Japan including Ambassador Endo Kazuya and JICA Chief Baba Takahashi, conducted a joint inspection at the Navotas Sanitary Landfill on Monday, 11 May, 2026, after a fire was declared out. The inspection assessed site conditions, waste management operations, environmental concerns, and ongoing infrastructure developments in the area. Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, along with representatives from the DENR, DOTr, MMDA, San Miguel Corp., Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco, and officials from Japan including Ambassador Endo Kazuya and JICA Chief Baba Takahashi, conducted a joint inspection at the Navotas Sanitary Landfill on Monday, 11 May, 2026, after a fire was declared out. The inspection assessed site conditions, waste management operations, environmental concerns, and ongoing infrastructure developments in the area.