Nadine, Heart, Anne and the twins: Faces of upcycled fashion

Galang wants to employ the power of electric youth and Gen Z stars as his ambassadors. “Atasha and Andres Muhlach or Cassandra and Maverick Legaspi are my personal choices to wear my creations. As you have seen, my outfits are fun, hip and youthful. The Muhlachs and Legaspis, the wonder twins of show business, are the best celebrities to be Galang fashion ambassadors.”

Wearable art

Casiwan, Galang and Renigado are now the latest additions to the “Catwalk to Sustainability” campaign by the Quezon City government, with RETASHOW 2026: Twinning Edition serving as the platform to showcase upcycled textile scraps transformed into wearable art and fashion pieces.

In this edition, the 10 participating designers were challenged to create pieces that were distinct in presence but bloomed from the same source of well-chosen fabrics, proving that twinning is about connection rather than sameness.

One of the three winners, Casiwan of Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon, said of the cash prize: “It will go directly to the bank. What I do know is that it will be used for my fashion business.”

What made his twinning outfits stand out was his inventive use of old canvas curtains, used kitchen hand towels and his signature patchwork floral appliqué.

With a twinkle in his eyes and a sweet smile, he added: “I think my choice of colors — the collection was in a palette of cream, beige and light brown — made the pieces easy on the eyes. They exuded lightness and looked comfortable to wear.”

Renigado of Barangay Commonwealth, the second winner, utilized denim patchwork as his primary medium. The intricate asymmetrical patterns and delicate flower details added a high-fashion touch. The clothes he made were runway- and editorial-ready.

During the conversation, he said: “Right now, I am still shocked that I won. It also makes me happy to share with all of you that the denim patchwork dress with a zipper closure at the front was bought right after the show. Kinikilig pa ako. Nakakaiyak. Happy tears ito, of course. Who would have thought na mabibili siya kaagad?”

The final winner, Galang of Barangay Novaliches Proper, wowed with his designs that featured denim latticework. They were functional and transformable, as shown by how pant legs could be converted into bags and a maxi dress transformed into a mini skirt.

He said: “This is my second time joining the competition. On my second try, I made it to the winners’ circle. My victory feels surreal, but I cannot deny that I am very happy about it.”

Nadine Lustre attending an awards night and turning the red carpet into her runway in a Ron Renigado denim patchwork dress. Heart Evangelista and Anne Curtis striking a pose in Vandro Casiwan’s monochromatic long gowns. The wonder twins Atasha and Andres Muhlach in denim streetwear by Prince Charles Galang. The present and future are indeed bright for this trio con brio of sustainable upcycled fashion.