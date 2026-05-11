Myanmar complains over pariah treatment

After five years of martial rule, the junta staged a tightly restricted election excluding Suu Kyi’s party that last month resulted in putsch-leading military chief Min Aung Hlaing taking over as civilian president.

At an ASEAN summit in the Philippines last week, the hosting country’s President Ferdinand Marcos complained there had not been “any progress in Myanmar.”

Myanmar’s foreign ministry, in a statement, claimed that on the contrary, “positive developments taking place in Myanmar have been well recognized by the majority of ASEAN member states.”

“However, it is observed that a few member states continue to maintain restrictions, discriminatory measures, and the exclusion of the Myanmar Government from equal representation.”

ASEAN is suffering from a fraying consensus over Myanmar, analysts say, with frustration growing over a lack of progress on the bloc’s peace plan to end the nation’s civil war.

Some countries, such as neighboring Thailand, congratulated Myanmar’s coup-leader-turned-president Min Aung Hlaing when he was sworn in, pledging to make efforts to stabilize their shared border.

Others have remained aloof about Min Aung Hlaing’s inauguration following an election widely criticized by democracy monitors for cracking down on dissent and not including opposition parties and voters in rebel-held territories.

At the summit in the Philippines, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said Myanmar was not ready to reclaim a seat at the table because “atrocities towards their own citizens are still occurring.”