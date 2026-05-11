House impeaches VP Sara Duterte

Justice panel Chairperson and Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville Luistro presented the documents before the House Chamber, noting that the vote for the impeachment was an important measure of whether the provisions under the 1987 Constitution.

During the deliberations and interpellations from other lawmakers, Luistro maintained that all necessary processes were observed and based on steps prescribed under the rules of impeachment.

“What is asked from this moment is simple, let us follow the constitution. Nothing more, nothing less,” she said in vernacular.

“We are not here to determine guilt, we are not here to deal punishments, the only question in front of us now is if there is sufficient evidence to continue the investigation through the Senate,” she added.

The solon further underscored that the committee strictly followed the ruling of the Supreme Court with regards to carefully conducting the proceedings as it had barred the previous proceedings.

“The court did not say that there was nothing to explain, they did not say that the impeachment proceedings could not be done again. What the court said was that if we were going to do this, we need to do it right, let us follow the process, let us follow the Constitution,” she noted.

Under the four articles of impeachment consolidated from the two complaints, it was alleged that the Vice President had committed culpable violations of the Constitution with her misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth, bribery, and verbal threats towards high-ranking officials.

These allegations were substantiated through the clarificatory hearings conducted by the Justice panel.

It is expected that the House will decide on the prosecution panel that will be sent to the impeachment trial by this Tuesday or Wednesday.