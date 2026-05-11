Elijah Canlas, Ralph De Leon debate influencer accountability on ‘YSpeak 2.0’

Actors Elijah Canlas and Ralph De Leon became a trending topic online following their heated debate on whether influencers should be held to the same standards as journalists, amid growing concerns over misinformation and Filipinos’ increasing reliance on social media for news and information.

During the pilot episode of the renewed youth-oriented show “YSpeak 2.0,” the debate centered on the topic: “Influencers should be held accountable to the same standards as journalists.”

Canlas argued in favor of the proposition, saying influencers who spread misinformation and fake news unfairly undermine journalism and its practices, especially among young audiences and people in remote areas who rely heavily on social media for information.