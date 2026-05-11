Dua Lipa sues Samsung over unauthorized image use

Dua Lipa noticed the image in June 2025, challenging the company to stop using the image but the company repeatedly refused to take down the singer's demand.



The lawsuit stated that Lipa’s image was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign to the consumer without her knowledge and consideration underscoring that Lipa owns the copyright to the photograph, which was taken backstage before a performance at the Austin City Limits festival in 2024.

Lipa files copyright violation, a federal Lanham Act, and trademark claims stating that Samsung had financially benefited from giving the appearance of her endorsement, including the alleged comments shared on social media from her fans.



The singer is seeking a permanent injunction against Samsung with punitive damages and legal costs.