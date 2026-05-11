Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Your energy is busy today, so you may have less time for your partner. Just let them know your schedule to avoid misunderstandings and tampuhan.
Health: You may feel tired because of commuting or long hours. Do not forget hydration and proper rest, even for a short while.
Career: Many tasks may come in all at once, so time management is important. Prioritize urgent projects so you will not feel overwhelmed.
Wealth: There may be expenses for transportation, food, or work-related needs. Plan your budget well so your money will not run out quickly.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 4
Advice: Use a hematite bracelet for focus and protection from stress energy.
OX
Love: Even though you are busy, someone will make you feel cared for today. Appreciate the small gestures and do not forget to reciprocate.
Health: Avoid skipping meals because of work. Maintain proper eating habits so your energy will not drop.
Career: The workload may be heavy, but you can handle it because of your discipline. This is where your superiors will notice you.
Wealth: Your finances are stable, but there may be extra expenses because of responsibilities. Be careful with overspending.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a tiger’s eye bracelet for strength and endurance at work.
TIGER
Love: There may be a little impatience in your relationship because of stress. Be careful with your words so a small issue will not become bigger.
Health: Your energy is high, but there is a tendency to burn out. Balance work and rest to avoid exhaustion.
Career: An opportunity may open a new project or role for you. You just need to be decisive and confident.
Wealth: There is a chance to earn, but it comes with risk. Think carefully before investing.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Use a carnelian bracelet for courage and action energy.
RABBIT
Love: Patience is needed in your relationship because both of you are busy. Even a simple check-in message can help maintain your connection.
Health: Watch out for stress and anxiety, especially with so many things on your mind. Make time to breathe and relax.
Career: A task will require focus and attention to detail. If you do it well, it will bring recognition.
Wealth: A small income or reimbursement may arrive. Save it for future needs.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 6
Advice: Carry a green aventurine bracelet for growth and opportunities.
DRAGON
Love: Your energy may feel intense today, so you could become dominant in your relationship. Choose calm communication to avoid conflict.
Health: Watch your blood pressure and stress levels. Make time to relax, even briefly.
Career: A leadership role may be given to you in a project. Show your ability to handle pressure.
Wealth: There is potential to earn from a project or deal. Just make sure the terms are clear before agreeing.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 9
Advice: Use a dragon pendant charm for authority and success.
SNAKE
Love: Your relationship is quiet but stable despite your busy schedule. Simple messages are enough to maintain the connection.
Health: Avoid irregular eating habits because of work. Maintain balance in your meals.
Career: New knowledge or training may help your long-term growth. Do not waste this opportunity.
Wealth: Finances are stable, but discipline is still needed. Avoid impulsive purchases.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for clarity and calm thinking.
HORSE
Love: You may be busy today, but you still have the energy to give attention to your partner. Balance work and love life.
Health: Your energy is high, but avoid overexertion. Rest when needed.
Career: There will be fast progress in your tasks, especially if you stay focused. Keep the momentum going.
Wealth: A small gain or tip from work may come your way. Use it wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 1
Advice: Use a red string bracelet for protection and success.
GOAT
Love: You may feel emotional because of fatigue and stress. Do not let this affect your relationship. Rest first before talking things through.
Health: You need rest and proper sleep to recover from exhaustion. Avoid overthinking.
Career: A creative task may arise that could bring opportunities. Show your unique ideas.
Wealth: Avoid unnecessary spending for now, especially stress shopping.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 8
Advice: Use a clear quartz bracelet for clarity and balance.
MONKEY
Love: There is playful energy today, but you may become distracted because of work. Still make time for your partner or special someone.
Health: Watch your diet, especially if fast food is your usual option. Choose healthier alternatives.
Career: A task will require quick thinking and adaptability. This is your strength, so use it well.
Wealth: Extra income may come from a sideline or bonus. Save it for the future.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 2
Advice: Carry a white agate bracelet for protection and mental clarity.
ROOSTER
Love: You may be busy, but there is clarity in your relationship. This is a good time to fix and align your priorities together.
Health: Avoid staying up late and make sure you get enough rest. Balance is important.
Career: Recognition is coming because of your hard work. Keep putting in the effort.
Wealth: Finances are stable, but discipline is still needed. Save money if possible.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Use a lapis lazuli bracelet for communication and wisdom.
DOG
Love: You will receive support from your partner or family despite your busy schedule. This will give you strength.
Health: Watch out for physical exhaustion. Make time to rest.
Career: There may be challenges at work, but you can overcome them. Use your determination.
Wealth: There may be delays in money matters, but it will still come. Trust the process.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a Wu Lou charm for health protection.
PIG
Love: Your love life has warm and supportive energy even if you are busy. This is a good time to show appreciation.
Health: Your energy is good, but avoid overeating. Maintain balance.
Career: Teamwork will become successful if everyone cooperates. Enjoy the collaboration.
Wealth: A small gain may come your way. Use it wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Use a fluorite bracelet for balance and decision-making.