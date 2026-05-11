Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Your energy is busy today, so you may have less time for your partner. Just let them know your schedule to avoid misunderstandings and tampuhan.

Health: You may feel tired because of commuting or long hours. Do not forget hydration and proper rest, even for a short while.

Career: Many tasks may come in all at once, so time management is important. Prioritize urgent projects so you will not feel overwhelmed.

Wealth: There may be expenses for transportation, food, or work-related needs. Plan your budget well so your money will not run out quickly.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 4

Advice: Use a hematite bracelet for focus and protection from stress energy.