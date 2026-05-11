Cyberlibel case: Ex-Marines request delay

“I read twice all the complaints, and for the perjury case, there were witnesses who claimed they saw de Lima and Father Flavie receiving money. We still have additional witnesses who did not sign sworn statements but will attest to the same,” Baligod said.

He also maintained that the charges lack specificity regarding online publication.

“I did not see any sentence, paragraph, or even word indicating that these respondents were the ones who uploaded the allegedly libelous materials on the internet,” he added.

Baligod further argued that the complaint for unlawful publication under Article 183 does not apply, saying there was no showing that public order was endangered by the materials allegedly released.