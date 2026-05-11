Comelec to probe alleged Leviste vote buying activities

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) is probing viral videos circulating online that allegedly show Leandro Leviste engaging in vote buying activities.
In one video, Leviste was seen handing out cash to individuals lined up at an event. Another clip showed sacks of rice being distributed, allegedly as part of campaign-related activities.
COMELEC Chairperson George Garcia said the poll body is conducting a thorough investigation to verify the authenticity of the videos and determine when the incident took place.
“We are determining when it happened and whether it really happened, so we can find out if he was already a candidate during that time,” Garcia said in Filipino.
Under the Omnibus Election Code, candidates found guilty of vote buying may face imprisonment and disqualification from holding public office.