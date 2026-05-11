BSP affirms ASEAN+3 cooperation

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), other central banks and finance ministries in ASEAN+3 member economies reaffirmed their commitment to regional cooperation amid growing global economic challenges.

This was underscored at the 29th ASEAN+3 Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM+3) on 3 May 2026 on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank Annual Meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.