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BSP affirms ASEAN+3 cooperation

MONETARY Board member Rosalia de Leon (left) co-chairs the 29th ASEAN+3 Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting on 3 May 2026 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. With her (from left) are Department of Finance Undersecretary Joven Z. Balbosa, Minister of Finance of Japan Satsuki Katayama, Vice Minister of Finance of Japan Atsushi Mimura, and Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino.
MONETARY Board member Rosalia de Leon (left) co-chairs the 29th ASEAN+3 Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting on 3 May 2026 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. With her (from left) are Department of Finance Undersecretary Joven Z. Balbosa, Minister of Finance of Japan Satsuki Katayama, Vice Minister of Finance of Japan Atsushi Mimura, and Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of BSP
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The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), other central banks and finance ministries in ASEAN+3 member economies reaffirmed their commitment to regional cooperation amid growing global economic challenges.

This was underscored at the 29th ASEAN+3 Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM+3) on 3 May 2026 on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank Annual Meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

MONETARY Board member Rosalia de Leon (left) co-chairs the 29th ASEAN+3 Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting on 3 May 2026 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. With her (from left) are Department of Finance Undersecretary Joven Z. Balbosa, Minister of Finance of Japan Satsuki Katayama, Vice Minister of Finance of Japan Atsushi Mimura, and Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino.
ASEAN pushes deeper financial coordination

Ongoing initiatives

ASEAN+3 senior officials discussed ongoing initiatives related to the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization (CMIM), the regional financial safety net that provides liquidity support during crises; macroeconomic surveillance work of the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO); accomplishments under the Asian Bond Markets Initiative (ABMI), which promotes bond markets and cross-border investments in the region; and efforts to advance cross-border digital payments.

BSP Monetary Board Member Rosalia V. de Leon, who served as ASEAN+3 Co-Chair for the BSP, underscored the importance of the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation (CMIM), together with ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office’s surveillance and analytical work and other regional cooperation initiatives, in safeguarding regional financial stability.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas news
ASEAN+3 financial cooperation
Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization
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