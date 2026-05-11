BOI courts UAE firms for Pax Silica

Rodolfo discussed infrastructure support for the planned AI-native industrial hub in Luzon with Masdar chief investment officer Raphael Barreau and DAMAC Digital senior vice president Troy Gilson.

The BOI said the collaboration would leverage Masdar’s renewable energy expertise and DAMAC’s 250-megawatt data center capability to support next-generation manufacturing.

“This strategic alignment follows a January 2026 meeting between DAMAC chairman Hussain Sajwani and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., reinforcing the Philippines’ status as a premier destination for AI-driven technologies,” the BOI said.

Rodolfo emphasized that integrating the UAE’s energy and digital capabilities is vital for sustainable industrial acceleration.

To support this effort, Masdar committed to developing up to 10 gigawatts of renewable energy projects in the Philippines by 2035 through an existing agreement with the BOI.

Masdar is among the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy firms and a recognized green hydrogen leader, with projects in more than 40 countries across six continents and a combined capacity exceeding 65 gigawatts.

Meanwhile, DAMAC Digital is a Dubai-based global digital infrastructure company under the DAMAC Group that specializes in high-capacity, AI-ready data centers. Rebranded in 2025 from EDGNEX, the company develops and operates Tier III data centers across more than 12 countries.

“The Luzon AI-native hub within the Pax Silica alliance integrates the UAE’s renewable energy expertise and data center capabilities for next-gen manufacturing. Our collaborations with industry leaders such as Masdar and DAMAC underscore our commitment to transforming the Philippines into a premier destination for AI-driven technologies and sustainable industrial acceleration,” Rodolfo said.