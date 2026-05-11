$1.5-trillion U.S. defense budget

Ranged against the monumental failure of the US in its war on Iran, more so its much-professed goal of opening the Strait of Hormuz, the video may well be propaganda masquerading as a well-thought-out defense cum developmental roadmap.

Hegseth appeared to be pleading: “Give us the budget and we will sign this promissory note before you.” How would that ensure that the defense or war spending would make the American people better off than worse off?

Since Hegseth seems to have been given the latitude by no less than the President to speak on behalf of every American, what he announced to all and sundry to make the US the “most lethal fighting force in the world” betrayed any claim of a higher objective than to replace the bureaucracy with business. He quite cleverly bundled together amazing themes of “speed, volume, and fiscal responsibility,” except without the fine print.

Being unabashedly referenced to as a generational investment in a so-called “arsenal of freedom,” it should insult rather than mesmerize every well-meaning American.

By the manner in which the Democrats and Republicans alike squeezed Hegseth on the defense budget, the next sequel to this narrative will be operating in a void. Another round of empty rhetoric it’s going to be.

One might say Hegseth was not a prominent Fox News host for nothing, if he had a respectable stint as a military war veteran. But we are aware that anyone who has served at least 180 days is considered a veteran per US federal guidelines.