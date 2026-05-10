Virtual-reality escape room game teaches Martial Law to a new generation

In one room, players assemble propaganda materials and operate a printing press, stepping into the world of the underground resistance that confronted censorship and fought for press freedom. In the kitchen, they make Nutribun, recalling the public health programs associated with the period. In the bedroom, they examine construction blueprints and government contracts, confronting the complexities of infrastructure projects that continue to invite debate today.

Preliminary tests with Ateneo students yielded promising results. Many participants said they felt engaged and involved, including those with little prior experience with virtual reality. Some also expressed interest in learning more about the historical issues introduced in the game.

“Immersive technologies can provide the scaffolding that helps a student begin learning complex historical topics, with interactions that add an element of fun and engagement while gently assuaging students’ fears, distress, or skepticism,” Vidal added.

At a time when conversations about the past remain closely tied to the present, the researchers hope the project will do more than showcase technological innovation. By bringing together storytelling, technology, and education, they aim to create experiences that help younger generations connect more deeply with Philippine history — not only through information, but also through remembrance, reflection and critical inquiry.

Eric Cesar E. Vidal Jr., Nicko R. Caluya, Johanna Marion R. Torres, Jesus Alvaro C. Pato, and Kenneth King L. Ko published the proceedings of their study, “Design and Testing of a VR Escape Room Game for Philippine Martial Law History,” in December 2025 during the 33rd International Conference on Computers in Education of the Asia-Pacific Society for Computers in Education (https://archium.ateneo.edu/discs-faculty-pubs/443/).