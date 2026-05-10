UK sending warship for Hormuz mission

Some 40 countries are understood to have agreed to participate in plans for the mission to free up navigation in Hormuz.

Before the United States-Israel war on Iran started on 28 February, about a fifth of the world’s oil was shipped through the strait.

But that has dwindled in past months. Iran largely closed the strait, throwing global markets into turmoil and driving up oil prices. The US later imposed its own blockade of Iranian ports in response.

On Saturday Iran questioned the seriousness of American diplomacy to bring about a ceasefire in the wake of renewed naval clashes in the Gulf region.

In an incident on Friday, a US fighter jet fired on and disabled two Iranian-flagged tankers that Washington accused of challenging its naval blockade of Iran’s ports. The US action prompted Iranian retaliatory attacks.