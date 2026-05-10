Toilet tourism

Having a toilet is indispensable in any hospitality business. Without one, a place may fail to attract visitors who need to use a comfort room every now and then.
A toilet may also drive guests away if it is unclean or does not function properly. But a resort in Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental, frightened a guest not because its toilet was filthy or broken.
Inside a rented villa, visitors were surprised to find a live snake inside the toilet bowl, GMA News reported.
The resort owner could only speculate that the snake entered the villa through an open window unnoticed.
No one was harmed by the snake, which was safely removed by personnel from the municipal environment and natural resources office, according to the report.
Meanwhile, the Dunhuang Night Market in Dunhuang, Gansu Province, China, has been drawing tourists because of an unusual attraction that went viral on Chinese social media after opening last year.
During the recent Labor Day holiday, large crowds visited the Dunhuang Jingjie mainly to take photos of its so-called “five-star” public toilet.
Inside the glass structure is an interior inspired by the famous Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes.
The facility features decorative greenery, fragrance systems, rest areas, a coffee machine and luggage storage on the upper floor, according to The Standard.
It also has a mother-and-baby room and, of course, toilets where guests take selfies and souvenir photos.
One popular trend shows tourists posing with rolls of toilet paper, turning the public restroom into a humorous photo attraction, The Standard reported.