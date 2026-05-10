Toilet tourism

Inside a rented villa, visitors were surprised to find a live snake inside the toilet bowl, GMA News reported.

The resort owner could only speculate that the snake entered the villa through an open window unnoticed.

No one was harmed by the snake, which was safely removed by personnel from the municipal environment and natural resources office, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the Dunhuang Night Market in Dunhuang, Gansu Province, China, has been drawing tourists because of an unusual attraction that went viral on Chinese social media after opening last year.

During the recent Labor Day holiday, large crowds visited the Dunhuang Jingjie mainly to take photos of its so-called “five-star” public toilet.