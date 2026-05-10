Stars shine at Baeksang Arts Awards 2026

South Korea’s biggest stars recently gathered at the COEX Hall in Seoul for the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards, celebrating excellence in film and television. The night honored both veteran performers and rising talents, with major Daesang (Grand Prize) wins highlighting standout achievements across the industry.
Among the biggest winners, Ryu Seung Ryong took home the Television Daesang for The Dream Life of Mr. Kim, while Yoo Hae Jin earned the Film Daesang for The King’s Warden. Acting honors also went to Hyun Bin and Park Bo Young, while Park Jung Min was recognized as Best Film Actor.
The ceremony, hosted by Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo Gum, also celebrated major productions including You and Everything Else and No Other Choice, which dominated key categories.
Television / Broadcast
•Grand Prize (Daesang): Ryu Seung Ryong for The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
•Best Drama: You and Everything Else
•Best Director: Our Unwritten Seoul
•Best Screenplay: Song Hye Jin for You and Everything Else
•Best Actor: Hyun Bin for Made in Korea
•Best Actress: Park Bo Young for Our Unwritten Seoul
•Best Supporting Actor: Yoo Seung Mok for The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
•Best Supporting Actress: Lim Soo Jung for Low Life
•Best New Actor: Lee Chae Min for Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
•Best New Actress: Bang Hyo Rin for Aema
Film
•Grand Prize (Daesang): Yoo Hae Jin for The King’s Warden
•Best Film: No Other Choice
•Best Director: The World of Love
•Best Screenplay: Byun Sung Hyun and Lee Jin Seong for Good News
•Best Actor: Park Jung Min — The Ugly
•Best Actress: Moon Ga Young — Once We Were Us
•Best Supporting Actor: Lee Sung Min for No Other Choice
•Best Supporting Actress: Shin Se Kyung for Humint
•Best New Actor: Park Ji Hoon for The King’s Warden
•Best New Actress: Seo Su Bin for The World of Love
•Gucci Impact Award: The King’s Warden
Popularity awards
•Male Popularity Award: Park Ji Hoon
•Female Popularity Award: Im Yoon Ah