Stars shine at Baeksang Arts Awards 2026

South Korea’s biggest stars recently gathered at the COEX Hall in Seoul for the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards, celebrating excellence in film and television. The night honored both veteran performers and rising talents, with major Daesang (Grand Prize) wins highlighting standout achievements across the industry.

Among the biggest winners, Ryu Seung Ryong took home the Television Daesang for The Dream Life of Mr. Kim, while Yoo Hae Jin earned the Film Daesang for The King’s Warden. Acting honors also went to Hyun Bin and Park Bo Young, while Park Jung Min was recognized as Best Film Actor.

The ceremony, hosted by Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo Gum, also celebrated major productions including You and Everything Else and No Other Choice, which dominated key categories.