Plane hits, kills pedestrian during takeoff

“DEN can confirm that the pedestrian jumped the perimeter fence and was hit just two minutes later while crossing the runway,” the statement said.

“The pedestrian is deceased, and is not believed to be an employee of the airport nor have they been identified,” it said.

The person hit “was at least partially consumed by one of the engines,” ABC News reported citing an unidentified official.

The plane was quickly evacuated and 12 passengers on the flight reported minor injuries; five were transported to local hospitals, the airport said.

The Airbus A321, bound for Los Angeles, was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members, according to Frontier.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that local law enforcement was investigating.