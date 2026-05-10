P2.5B poured for Sultan Kudarat’s farm-to-market road

“We have earmarked P2.5 billion for a farm-to-market road network that will provide access to 29,000 hectares of land… that we hope to develop to increase domestic coffee production,” Tiu Laurel said.

The project forms part of the government’s strategy to strengthen the local coffee industry as demand continues to outpace supply.

Officials said improving road access remains critical in raising productivity and encouraging more private investments in agricultural areas that have long been difficult to reach.

Coffee has emerged as one of the country’s more attractive crops for farmers due to rising prices and strong consumer demand.