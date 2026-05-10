MANTHEY RECORD: Porsche Taycan Turbo GT sets new Nürburgring mark

The run was more than nine seconds quicker than the previous record in the electric executive car class. It also beat Kern’s own October 2023 lap in a Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package by 12 seconds.

Porsche will offer the Manthey Kit from June as a retrofit package for all Taycan Turbo GT units with the Weissach Package.

The kit was developed by Porsche’s development center in Weissach and Manthey engineers in Meuspath. Manthey packages have long been available for Porsche GT models, but this is the first one made for an electric Porsche sports car.

The biggest change is aerodynamics. Porsche said the package increases downforce by more than three times compared with the standard car.

At 200 kph, total downforce rises from 95 kilograms to 310 kilograms. At its new top speed of 310 kph, the Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit can generate about 740 kilograms of total downforce in its high-downforce track configuration.

The aerodynamic package includes a new rear wing with larger end plates, an optimized front diffuser, a rear diffuser with extended fins, larger underbody air deflectors and carbon aerodiscs for the rear wheels.

Porsche also raised output. Changes to the high-voltage battery, control unit and pulse inverters increase the maximum discharge current from 1,100 amps to 1,300 amps. System output climbs by 20 kW to 600 kW, while maximum torque with Launch Control rises to 1,270 Nm.

Attack Mode adds a short power boost of up to 130 kW. This gives the car a temporary 10-second output of 730 kW, up from 700 kW.

The package also brings 21-inch forged aluminum Manthey wheels. Porsche said the wheels and titanium bolts cut more than three kilograms from the car compared with the standard Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package wheels. Track-focused Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tires are available as an option.

The car also gets a revised driving-dynamics tune for Porsche Active Ride, front- and rear-axle steering, and all-wheel drive. Larger brakes measure 440 millimeters at the front and 410 millimeters at the rear.

Porsche said the Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit has a combined WLTP energy consumption of 24.8 kWh per 100 kilometers and combined CO2 emissions of 0 g/km.