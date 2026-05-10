Like mangoes, a mother’s love grows sweeter through time

The love of a mother can sometimes be sour and sharp — like unripe mangoes — but one thing is certain: through time, it slowly turns colorful and sweet.

At the Children’s Park inside Quezon Memorial Circle, mango vendor Luz Balana continues to inspire passersby with her story of sacrifice and unconditional love for her family.

For the past seven years, the 56-year-old mother from Barangay Old Capitol Site has relied on selling mostly unripe Indian mangoes to raise her eight children following the death of her husband.

Despite life’s hardships, Nay Luz wakes up every day determined to provide for her family, traveling from her home to the national park to earn a living.

In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE on Saturday afternoon, Nay Luz shared how motherhood became both her strength and her purpose.

Her simple wish for Mother’s Day is to spend time with her children.

When asked what dish she would prepare for her children during special occasions, Nay Luz quickly answered: afritadang manok, otherwise known as chicken afritada or chicken stew in tomato sauce.

“‘If ever, our favorite is chicken afritada,’” she said with a smile, adding that the family also usually celebrates occasions with a simple cake.

As a devoted mother, Nay Luz said she only wishes for her family’s safety and God’s guidance.

“‘My first prayer is to ask forgiveness from Him, then to thank Him for the day He has given me. Whether I have income or none, it is still a blessing, and what matters most is that my family is safe,’” she said in Filipino.

As the world celebrates Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May, Nay Luz stands among millions of mothers carrying the weight of parenthood while enduring life’s struggles with courage and love.

Like the mangoes she sells every day, Nay Luz’s love grows sweeter, more colorful, and full of life over time.