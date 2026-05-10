Dairy output rises in Q1

The value of dairy production at constant 2018 prices also grew by 6.5 percent, surpassing the 5.1 percent increase recorded in the same quarter last year.

At current prices, the dairy subsector registered a 10.3 percent year-on-year increase in value, reflecting stronger farm output and sustained demand for locally produced milk products.

Industry officials said the continued expansion highlights the growing role of dairy farming in supporting food security, rural incomes, and the broader livestock sector.

“The continued growth in the dairy sector reflects both the increasing productivity of our local dairy farmers and the continued implementation of programs at the farm level,” said Marcus Antonius Andaya, administrator of the National Dairy Authority (NDA).

“For the first quarter of 2026, local milk production reached 11.79 million liters, higher than the 11.07 million liters recorded during the same period last year, translating to a 6.47 percent increase in production,” Andaya added.

The NDA said production gains were achieved even before the arrival of additional imported dairy animals intended for government stock farms, which are expected to strengthen breeding programs and expand the country’s milk production capacity in the coming years.

Officials are also banking on stronger institutional demand to further support the industry’s growth.

“We are optimistic about the opportunities that 2026 will bring, particularly with the expansion of the milk feeding program of the Department of Education to be procured under the Sagip Saka Act,” Andaya said.