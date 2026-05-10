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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (10 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: You may feel a bit of emotional hangover from the recent celebration.

Health: You may feel tired due to consecutive activities. 

Career: Your focus will gradually return to work.

Wealth: It is a good day to fix your finances after weekend spending. 

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Use a lapis lazuli bracelet for focus and clarity.

OX

Love: Your relationship is quiet but steady, with a sense of comfort in simple moments. 

Health: Be careful with overeating, especially if there is leftover food from the weekend. 

Career: Your work energy is stable and you can complete your tasks well. 

Wealth: It is a good day to pay pending obligations. Avoid unnecessary expenses for now.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet for financial clarity.

TIGER

Love: There is lingering sweetness from the weekend that strengthens your connection with your partner. 

Health: Your energy is high but do not overuse it. 

Career: An opportunity may arise that can bring growth. 

Wealth: A small gain may come, but do not spend it right away. It is better to save first.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Use a green aventurine bracelet for luck.

RABBIT

Love: The energy of your love life is gentle and calm today. It is a good time for quiet bonding.

Health: You feel good, but avoid emotional stress. 

Career: You will receive positive feedback from your work. 

Wealth: A small blessing may come, possibly a refund or extra allowance.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 7

Advice: Carry a rose quartz bracelet for harmony.

DRAGON

Love: There may be slight tension if communication is not handled well. 

Health: Watch your stress levels, especially at the start of the week. Take time to unwind.

Career: A leadership opportunity may come your way. Show your confidence and decisiveness.

Wealth: There is potential to earn, but it comes with risk. 

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 8

Advice: Use a gold dragon charm for success.

SNAKE

Love: Your connection with your partner or someone you like is quiet but meaningful. You will feel depth more than words.

Health: Avoid heavy meals and choose lighter, healthier food. 

Career: There is new knowledge to learn that will help your future growth. 

Wealth: Finances are stable, but discipline is still needed. 

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 6

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for intuition and clarity.

HORSE

Love: Your energy remains happy and lively from the weekend. It is a good time to continue a strong connection with your partner.

Health: Your energy is good, but do not forget to rest. Balance is key.

Career: You have momentum that you can use at work. Continue this to achieve more success.

Wealth: There is a small opportunity to earn or save. 

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 4

Advice: Use a sunstone bracelet for motivation and positivity.

GOAT

Love: You may feel sensitive today and easily affected by emotions. It is better to rest and avoid overthinking.

Health: You need quiet time to reset your energy. Avoid stress and fatigue.

Career: A creative idea may come up that can bring an opportunity. 

Wealth: Avoid unnecessary spending for now. Focus on essentials.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

Advice: Use a clear quartz bracelet for clarity.

MONKEY

Love: Your energy is playful and light today, making it a good time to socialize.

Health: Watch your food intake, especially sweets. 

Career: There is a task that needs quick thinking. Use your wit and creativity.

Wealth: Extra income may come. Save it for the future.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 2

Advice: Carry a white agate bracelet for protection.

ROOSTER

Love: There is clarity in your relationship and you will better understand each other’s feelings. This is the right time.

Health: Avoid staying up late and make sure you get enough rest. 

Career: Recognition is coming because of your effort.

Wealth: Your finances are stable today. It is a good time to save.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 7

Advice: Use a lapis lazuli bracelet for communication.

DOG

Love: There is support and loyalty from a partner or friend that will ease your feelings. 

Health: Watch out for fatigue, especially physically. Make time to rest.

Career: There is a challenge, but it will strengthen you. 

Wealth: There may be a delay in money, but it will come at the right time. 

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 5

Advice: Carry a Wu Lou charm for health protection and stability.

PIG

Love: Your energy is warm and affectionate today.

Health: Your energy is stable, but avoid overeating.

Career: Teamwork will bring positive results. 

Wealth: A small gain or opportunity may come. Use it wisely instead of spending.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Use a fluorite bracelet for balance and decision making.

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