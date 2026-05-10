Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You may feel a bit of emotional hangover from the recent celebration.
Health: You may feel tired due to consecutive activities.
Career: Your focus will gradually return to work.
Wealth: It is a good day to fix your finances after weekend spending.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Use a lapis lazuli bracelet for focus and clarity.
OX
Love: Your relationship is quiet but steady, with a sense of comfort in simple moments.
Health: Be careful with overeating, especially if there is leftover food from the weekend.
Career: Your work energy is stable and you can complete your tasks well.
Wealth: It is a good day to pay pending obligations. Avoid unnecessary expenses for now.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet for financial clarity.
TIGER
Love: There is lingering sweetness from the weekend that strengthens your connection with your partner.
Health: Your energy is high but do not overuse it.
Career: An opportunity may arise that can bring growth.
Wealth: A small gain may come, but do not spend it right away. It is better to save first.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Use a green aventurine bracelet for luck.
RABBIT
Love: The energy of your love life is gentle and calm today. It is a good time for quiet bonding.
Health: You feel good, but avoid emotional stress.
Career: You will receive positive feedback from your work.
Wealth: A small blessing may come, possibly a refund or extra allowance.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 7
Advice: Carry a rose quartz bracelet for harmony.
DRAGON
Love: There may be slight tension if communication is not handled well.
Health: Watch your stress levels, especially at the start of the week. Take time to unwind.
Career: A leadership opportunity may come your way. Show your confidence and decisiveness.
Wealth: There is potential to earn, but it comes with risk.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 8
Advice: Use a gold dragon charm for success.
SNAKE
Love: Your connection with your partner or someone you like is quiet but meaningful. You will feel depth more than words.
Health: Avoid heavy meals and choose lighter, healthier food.
Career: There is new knowledge to learn that will help your future growth.
Wealth: Finances are stable, but discipline is still needed.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 6
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for intuition and clarity.
HORSE
Love: Your energy remains happy and lively from the weekend. It is a good time to continue a strong connection with your partner.
Health: Your energy is good, but do not forget to rest. Balance is key.
Career: You have momentum that you can use at work. Continue this to achieve more success.
Wealth: There is a small opportunity to earn or save.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 4
Advice: Use a sunstone bracelet for motivation and positivity.
GOAT
Love: You may feel sensitive today and easily affected by emotions. It is better to rest and avoid overthinking.
Health: You need quiet time to reset your energy. Avoid stress and fatigue.
Career: A creative idea may come up that can bring an opportunity.
Wealth: Avoid unnecessary spending for now. Focus on essentials.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 9
Advice: Use a clear quartz bracelet for clarity.
MONKEY
Love: Your energy is playful and light today, making it a good time to socialize.
Health: Watch your food intake, especially sweets.
Career: There is a task that needs quick thinking. Use your wit and creativity.
Wealth: Extra income may come. Save it for the future.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 2
Advice: Carry a white agate bracelet for protection.
ROOSTER
Love: There is clarity in your relationship and you will better understand each other’s feelings. This is the right time.
Health: Avoid staying up late and make sure you get enough rest.
Career: Recognition is coming because of your effort.
Wealth: Your finances are stable today. It is a good time to save.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 7
Advice: Use a lapis lazuli bracelet for communication.
DOG
Love: There is support and loyalty from a partner or friend that will ease your feelings.
Health: Watch out for fatigue, especially physically. Make time to rest.
Career: There is a challenge, but it will strengthen you.
Wealth: There may be a delay in money, but it will come at the right time.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a Wu Lou charm for health protection and stability.
PIG
Love: Your energy is warm and affectionate today.
Health: Your energy is stable, but avoid overeating.
Career: Teamwork will bring positive results.
Wealth: A small gain or opportunity may come. Use it wisely instead of spending.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 6
Advice: Use a fluorite bracelet for balance and decision making.