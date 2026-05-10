Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

OX

Love: Your relationship is quiet but steady, with a sense of comfort in simple moments.

Health: Be careful with overeating, especially if there is leftover food from the weekend.

Career: Your work energy is stable and you can complete your tasks well.

Wealth: It is a good day to pay pending obligations. Avoid unnecessary expenses for now.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet for financial clarity.