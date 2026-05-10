Baricuatro orders fiscal team creation solving CoA flagging

Provincial Administrator Joseph Felix Mari “Ace” Durano said the move is necessary to reconcile the province’s resources with its recovery requirements.

The province is currently struggling to account for expenses related to a magnitude 6.9 earthquake on 30 September 2025 and typhoon "Tino," which struck on 4 November 2025.

“This is one approach of the provincial government under Gov. Pam to close the gap between our resources and the requirements, especially since we have gone through calamities,” Durano said.

According to Durano, the Treasurer’s, Budget and Accounting offices had lost familiarity with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) reporting processes due to years of neglect.