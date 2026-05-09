Watchlist: complicated mothers of cinema

2. Petite Maman (2021)

A delicate French arthouse film with gentle fantasy elements, this masterpiece from Céline Sciamma is a miracle of emotional precision. It explores grief and the invisible bond between generations as a young girl meets a version of her mother as a child. At under 75 minutes, it captures childhood loneliness and maternal understanding with incredible, moving simplicity.

3. White Oleander (2002)

Michelle Pfeiffer is chilling in this visually poetic drama as Ingrid, a charismatic but destructive mother imprisoned for murder. As her daughter drifts through foster homes, the film unfolds as a magnetic exploration of “feminine rage” and toxic motherhood. It is a melancholic look at how a mother’s influence can be both a sanctuary and a cage.

4. August: Osage County (2013)

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, this film is a scorching family drama centered on addiction and resentment. Meryl Streep delivers a ferocious performance as the vitriolic Violet Weston, one of cinema’s most explosive mothers. It is a powerhouse of theatrical acting that captures the brutal reality of generational trauma.

5. Running with Scissors (2006)

Based on a memoir, this darkly comedic adaptation follows a boy abandoned by his unstable mother into the care of an eccentric family. Annette Bening portrays a narcissistic, mentally ill woman spiraling into chaos. It has developed a cult following for its uncomfortable humor and surreal depiction of family dysfunction.

6. We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

This is a psychologically devastating drama about maternal guilt and alienation. Tilda Swinton is haunting as a mother struggling with the horror of her son’s mass act of violence. It is an oppressive, fragmented film that asks the hardest possible questions about motherhood, blame, and whether some bonds are broken from the start.

7. Philomena (2013)

Judi Dench provides a masterclass in compassion in this moving biographical drama about an elderly Irish woman searching for the son taken from her by a convent decades earlier. The film perfectly balances humor and heartbreak, offering one of the most human and forgiving portrayals of maternal grief in modern cinema.

8. Tallulah (2016)

An offbeat indie drama about a young drifter who impulsively kidnaps a neglected toddler, leading to an unlikely connection with the child’s grandmother. It is an unconventional and empathetic look at “chosen family” and maternal regret, featuring layered, emotionally resonant performances from Elliot Page and Allison Janney.

9. Ma’ Rosa (2016)

Brillante Mendoza’s gritty Filipino social realist drama, this film offers a raw look at a mother trying to protect her family during a corrupt anti-drug crackdown. Jaclyn Jose’s performance is a landmark in our cinema—she won Best Actress at Cannes for her portrayal of a flawed but resilient woman surviving in a devastating urban landscape.

10. Riding in Cars with Boys (2001)

Based on a memoir, this bittersweet drama follows a young woman navigating the chaos of single motherhood and deferred dreams after a teenage pregnancy. Drew Barrymore gives one of her most grounded performances, capturing the resilience and occasional disappointment of a mother just trying to find her footing.