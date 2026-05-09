Shuvee Etrata encourages morena beauty confidence among young women

is using her voice to inspire self-love and confidence, especially among young people struggling with insecurities about their appearance.
The actress recently opened up about her own journey with self-esteem, admitting that growing up was not always easy as she dealt with personal insecurities surrounding her looks and complexion. But through time, Shuvee learned to embrace the very features she once questioned.
“I’ve always dealt with insecurities growing up,” she shared.
Now, she hopes younger generations will learn to appreciate their natural beauty instead of trying to change themselves to fit society’s standards.
“Your morena skin, your skin complexion doesn’t need a fixing. You don’t need to fix it. You just need to embrace it,” Shuvee said.
She also reminded young women that their uniqueness is something to be proud of, not something to hide.
“Wag mong palitan. Tanggapin mo iyan kasi iyan ang binigay ni Papa Jesus sa iyo,” she added. “Grabe ka naman talaga. Maganda ka kung sino ka.”
Her heartfelt message quickly resonated with many online, especially morena women who continue to push for stronger representation and appreciation of diverse Filipino beauty.