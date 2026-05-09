Several Japanese war games first

The Philippines will continue expanding the scale of the Balikatan Exercises with more partner nations participating, as Japan carried out its first-ever missile firing on Philippine soil during the 2026 drills.
“I’m very, very proud and happy that we were able to pull this off for the first time, and it will only get larger in scope with more partners,” Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. told reporters after witnessing the recent maritime strike exercise in Paoay town.
The live-fire exercise featured the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) launching two Type 88 surface-to-ship missiles from Ilocos Norte, marking the first time Japan fired the missile system overseas as part of a multinational military exercise.
Honing interoperability
The missiles struck their target within six minutes, hitting the decommissioned Philippine Navy vessel BRP Quezon (PS70) positioned around 75 kilometers offshore.
Teodoro said the exercise highlighted the growing interoperability between the Philippines and its allies amid increasing regional security challenges.
“From planning to forming to resource management, so it will only get smoother and better,” he said.
“We have seen how it [Type 88 missile system] works and it is something that we can interoperate with in the future,” he added.
Japan’s participation in this year’s Balikatan marks a major shift from its previous role as observer in the annual joint exercises between Philippine and United States forces.