Several Japanese war games first

The Philippines will continue expanding the scale of the Balikatan Exercises with more partner nations participating, as Japan carried out its first-ever missile firing on Philippine soil during the 2026 drills.

“I’m very, very proud and happy that we were able to pull this off for the first time, and it will only get larger in scope with more partners,” Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. told reporters after witnessing the recent maritime strike exercise in Paoay town.

The live-fire exercise featured the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) launching two Type 88 surface-to-ship missiles from Ilocos Norte, marking the first time Japan fired the missile system overseas as part of a multinational military exercise.