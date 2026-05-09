QUEZON CITY OPENS NEW SKATEPARK

Skate enthusiasts enjoy ramps and obstacles at the newly opened Quezon City Skatepark inside Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday, 9 May 2026. The 3,758-square-meter facility is designed for beginners and professional athletes, marking a major investment in youth development, active lifestyles, and inclusive public infrastructure. The project positions Quezon City as a hub for urban sports and outdoor recreation, providing safe spaces for young people to stay active, develop skills, and build community connections. ANALY LABOR











Copied

Skate enthusiasts enjoy ramps and obstacles at the newly opened Quezon City Skatepark inside Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday, 9 May 2026. The 3,758-square-meter facility is designed for beginners and professional athletes, marking a major investment in youth development, active lifestyles, and inclusive public infrastructure. The project positions Quezon City as a hub for urban sports and outdoor recreation, providing safe spaces for young people to stay active, develop skills, and build community connections. ANALY LABOR Skate enthusiasts enjoy ramps and obstacles at the newly opened Quezon City Skatepark inside Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday, 9 May 2026. The 3,758-square-meter facility is designed for beginners and professional athletes, marking a major investment in youth development, active lifestyles, and inclusive public infrastructure. The project positions Quezon City as a hub for urban sports and outdoor recreation, providing safe spaces for young people to stay active, develop skills, and build community connections. Skate enthusiasts enjoy ramps and obstacles at the newly opened Quezon City Skatepark inside Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday, 9 May 2026. The 3,758-square-meter facility is designed for beginners and professional athletes, marking a major investment in youth development, active lifestyles, and inclusive public infrastructure. The project positions Quezon City as a hub for urban sports and outdoor recreation, providing safe spaces for young people to stay active, develop skills, and build community connections. Skate enthusiasts enjoy ramps and obstacles at the newly opened Quezon City Skatepark inside Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday, 9 May 2026. The 3,758-square-meter facility is designed for beginners and professional athletes, marking a major investment in youth development, active lifestyles, and inclusive public infrastructure. The project positions Quezon City as a hub for urban sports and outdoor recreation, providing safe spaces for young people to stay active, develop skills, and build community connections. ANALY LABOR Skate enthusiasts enjoy ramps and obstacles at the newly opened Quezon City Skatepark inside Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday, 9 May 2026. The 3,758-square-meter facility is designed for beginners and professional athletes, marking a major investment in youth development, active lifestyles, and inclusive public infrastructure. The project positions Quezon City as a hub for urban sports and outdoor recreation, providing safe spaces for young people to stay active, develop skills, and build community connections. Skate enthusiasts enjoy ramps and obstacles at the newly opened Quezon City Skatepark inside Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday, 9 May 2026. The 3,758-square-meter facility is designed for beginners and professional athletes, marking a major investment in youth development, active lifestyles, and inclusive public infrastructure. The project positions Quezon City as a hub for urban sports and outdoor recreation, providing safe spaces for young people to stay active, develop skills, and build community connections. Skate enthusiasts enjoy ramps and obstacles at the newly opened Quezon City Skatepark inside Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday, 9 May 2026. The 3,758-square-meter facility is designed for beginners and professional athletes, marking a major investment in youth development, active lifestyles, and inclusive public infrastructure. The project positions Quezon City as a hub for urban sports and outdoor recreation, providing safe spaces for young people to stay active, develop skills, and build community connections. Skate enthusiasts enjoy ramps and obstacles at the newly opened Quezon City Skatepark inside Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday, 9 May 2026. The 3,758-square-meter facility is designed for beginners and professional athletes, marking a major investment in youth development, active lifestyles, and inclusive public infrastructure. The project positions Quezon City as a hub for urban sports and outdoor recreation, providing safe spaces for young people to stay active, develop skills, and build community connections. Skate enthusiasts enjoy ramps and obstacles at the newly opened Quezon City Skatepark inside Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday, 9 May 2026. The 3,758-square-meter facility is designed for beginners and professional athletes, marking a major investment in youth development, active lifestyles, and inclusive public infrastructure. The project positions Quezon City as a hub for urban sports and outdoor recreation, providing safe spaces for young people to stay active, develop skills, and build community connections.