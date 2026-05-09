QUEZON CITY OPENS NEW SKATEPARK

Skate enthusiasts enjoy ramps and obstacles at the newly opened Quezon City Skatepark inside Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday, 9 May 2026.
The 3,758-square-meter facility is designed for beginners and professional athletes, marking a major investment in youth development, active lifestyles, and inclusive public infrastructure. The project positions Quezon City as a hub for urban sports and outdoor recreation, providing safe spaces for young people to stay active, develop skills, and build community connections.ANALY LABOR