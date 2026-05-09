PSBank profit drops 22% on higher provisions

The figure represents a roughly 22 percent decline from P1.21 billion in the same period last year.

Other banks saw earnings growth moderated

Other major Philippine banks also saw earnings growth moderated by heavier provisioning given the tighter financial conditions set by the energy shock in the first quarter of 2026.

However, most still posted modest profit increases supported by loan growth and stronger core revenues.

Metrobank, PSBank’s parent bank, reported first-quarter net income of P12.6 billion, up about 2.4 percent year on year, as it maintained strong buffers, with its non-performing loan coverage ratio at 137.1 percent while continuing to build reserves against potential risks.