Normin boosts mothers’ support 

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — As the country celebrates Mother’s Day, Northern Mindanao highlights efforts to better support, empower and protect mothers — from breastfeeding-friendly workplaces to wider access to nutrition information online.

The initiatives share one goal: helping mothers raise healthy families while balancing work, personal growth, and well-being.

More workplaces now ‘mother-baby friendly’

A total of 32 workplaces in Northern Mindanao were certified as “Mother-Baby Friendly” in 2025 by the Department of Health Center for Health Development–Region 10 (DoH-10), nearly double last year’s 15.

The certified facilities are spread across Misamis Occidental (14), Bukidnon (7), Misamis Oriental (5), Lanao del Norte (3), Camiguin (1) and Iligan City (2).

The certification is under Republic Act 10028 or the Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act of 2009, which requires lactation stations and breastfeeding support policies in workplaces.

DoH-10 Nutritionist-Dietitian Stephanny C. Lim said compliant workplaces must provide proper lactation areas, equipment, and a 40-minute lactation break for breastfeeding mothers.

“It creates an environment where the physical, emotional, and psychological needs of mothers and infants are met through proper breast milk expression and storage,” Lim said.

DoH-10 Family Health Cluster head Dr. Elma Oclarit said these are not just compliance requirements but essential support systems.

“Working mothers face unique challenges in continuing optimal breastfeeding, but with the right environment, they can balance work and maternal responsibilities,” she said.

Nutrition advocacy goes digital

Alongside workplace reforms, nutrition officers are also turning to social media to reach mothers directly with practical health guidance.

Cagayan de Oro City Nutrition Program coordinator Sherill Faith P. Española said their Facebook page, launched in 2015, became a key information platform during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We realized the importance of sharing messages people could actually use,” she said.

In Malaybalay City, nutrition coordinator El Jene I. Lopena said their online posts use simple language and local expressions to better connect with mothers.

Their content includes breastfeeding tips, budget meal guides, and the “First 1,000 Days” campaign on child development.

Stronger online nutrition push

The National Nutrition Council Region 10 has launched the Regional Nutri-Webby Awards to encourage LGUs to strengthen online nutrition campaigns.

Seventeen LGUs are being evaluated based on content quality, engagement, and real-world impact.

Española said effective messaging must remain simple and relatable, often using local terms like “Higala” to connect with communities.

Lopena added that creativity helps reach younger audiences while keeping information educational.

A shared message

Health advocates said these efforts send a clear message: supporting mothers requires not just policies, but also access to information and community care.

“Women play a crucial role in family health decisions, so we must ensure they are supported with correct and reliable information,” Española said.

Lopena added: “A healthy nation starts with healthy mothers. If mothers are well, families will thrive.”